Regarding the article about the city DNA the people have spoken. Our voice has been summoned on plain terms and I would think that most important thing is that council take this information and learn from it rather than discrediting it. I haven’t seen the presentation but have an opinion on Vernon’s future. I’m assuming the people in the study were saying “we don’t need or want our population to grow to the size of Kelowna.” Not that we don’t want thoughtful lakefront access and some of the future planning Kelowna has.

My question to council and the city planners is what population size would be ideal? How many people do we need in order to create enough tax revenue to cover future infrastructure, amenities, clean water etc.

Can someone put a number on it?

Are we really having trouble attracting people to Vernon, Coldstream and area? Is there a certain demographic that we badly need? What is the matter with our current population size? If we have more people will our water bill decrease? Will taxes decrease? Since when does more humans equal more happiness?

I realize I have more questions than answers, and haven’t attended a single council meeting but my initial question is the only one I want an answer to. What population size is ideal?

When a city planner can answer that then we know what our target is. Without a measured goal in mind how can we know where we want to get to?

Maybe my thoughts are too small town and simple….or is that what the outcome of the study showed we want?

Ryan Schneider