Slow down and stop hitting animals

I drive Cowichan Lake Road almost every day and I have to pull over at least three times due to someone tailgating me on my way to work.

I have been driving this road for about 10 years now and I have been saddened by the all the animals that have been killed by somebody who was more than likely speeding. Today it was an orange cat on the side of the road and I would like to say on behalf of all the innocent lives taken, please slow down and give the innocent a chance to live and be loved. I’m sure there is a family out there grieving the loss of their beloved orange cat.

Andrew Oriet

Satlam