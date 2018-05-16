Skills for Life Room says thanks for the support

The staff and students in the Skills for Life Room at Timberline Secondary like to express our gratitude to a number of organizations and businesses who have supported us this year.

We have 19 students in our room who learn the functional, self-help, and academic skills that will allow them to develop the necessary skills to become active and participating members of our community. Students participate in other classes within the school and have unique opportunities with the Skills for Life Centre. One of those opportunities is a work experience program at Island Grind Coffee and Tea located on the corner of Hilchey and S. Dogwood. Students walk to the coffee house and gain valuable work experience at The Island Grind.

We also run a salad program out of the Mailman House at Timberline that has students participate in the purchasing of ingredients, preparation and sale of salads to Timberline staff. The proceeds help fund our field trips. Thrifty Foods has generously donated funds toward the purchase of ingredients for this program.

We are grateful for the work experience that Island Grind is offering, the financial donation that Thrifty Foods has given and the other acts of kindness that local businesses and community members have extended. Some of the groups that we would like to acknowledge include…

Island Grind Coffee and Tea

Thrifty foods

Campbell River and District Association for Community Living (Supported Employment)

Whistlin’ Waffles and Willows Market

Comox Valley Regional Airport (CVAC)

City of Campbell River (City Hall)

Campbell River Visitors Centre

Campbell River Art Gallery

I’d also like to send in a photo, I’ve not taken one yet though.

Thank you,

John Mackenzie