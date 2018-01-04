It amazes me that the B.C. public can't see the job and energy saving opportunities

Site C money better spent on other energy tech

It amazes me that the B.C. public can’t see the job and energy saving opportunities of spending all of the Site C monies on retrofitting every home and business in B.C. with greatly increased insulation, solar panels, wind turbine technology, and anything that allows small businesses who would manufacture, install, and maintain these systems.

Distributing needed power in such a way would be a win for everyone, including the financial institutions. The only loser would be BC Hydro and the billions more that the financiers would not gain as they steal from the public for 50-plus years to come. It is sad that the NDP is so afraid of the media companies and their owners, those boards of directors who also sit on the financial institutions.

Dirk Ouellette

Galiano Island