Site C continuation a shell game

At almost the very same moment that Premier Horgan announced that he would continue with Site C in order to avoid $1.9 billion in cancellation costs, the overall price of the project was quietly increased from $8.8 billion to $10.7 billion. That would be an increase of $1.9 billion, the very same amount we supposedly avoided.

Let’s call this what it is, a shell game, with BC Hydro customers playing the dupes.

Blaise Salmon

Mill Bay