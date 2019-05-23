People step up when they care about something - because that's what people do

To the editor;

Understandably, folks take exception when people talk negatively about the hometown that they love..but we also need to keep in mind that no positive change ever came from people being afraid to challenge the status quo.

Silence sometimes gives the perception of consent.

If people think something is wrong, they should speak up..and if people don’t pay attention, then they should say it louder.

There is grit behind words not minced..they are often used to filter out the smaller minds, capturing ones broad thinking enough to look past the brashness and seek out what is REALLY being said.

We need to spend less time being offended by delivery, and put more effort into understanding the intent.

Some of the sharpest edges are created from life’s hardest hits.. so when I come across one, I like to take a step back and see the whole piece that has been created through the years.. see the story..knowing it helps one to appreciate the depth, the strength and the resilience.

I have had the privilege of neighbours that were just as fierce with their protection as they were with their words..they didn’t take any crap, but would also fight just as hard to make sure you didn’t either.

They weren’t the type to sit back with an “all’s good here” attitude..if it wasn’t good for their neighbours as well, they were first in line to help…they fought as hard for others as they did for themselves.

So our town has some issues – all do, but lets be straight up here, water quality is a pretty serious one.

However, do you know what else I see?

People who are willing to fight for what they believe to be right. Folks that are just as upset for their neighbours that have a problem, even if they don’t.

People who aren’t going to accept what they see as sub par conditions.

They want better for their town.

And frankly, those are the people I like to know live next to me, because they will have my back when I need it too.

We always planned on retiring here, and I am so grateful that we got to do it even sooner.

My kids are loving the school, they tell me how fun and personable the teachers and staff are, how your kids were friendly and welcoming – my kids love it here because of them most of all. So, thank you to the amazing people who have raised them.

My neighbours went out of their way to welcome me, I feel safe and supported.

I’m a country kid, have always been around nature, but I still find myself in awe of the beauty this area possesses.

This is my forever home now. And I am in love with every bit of it. And it is because of that, that I will listen when a neighbour voices an opinion different from mine (I just may learn something), and I will also step up to express my concerns if I have them (loudly if necessary).

Because that’s what people do when they care about something.

So I try to appreciate the quirks and sharp edges (if even from a distance)… because that’s where I find a community gets much of its texture and character…and I’m loving every bit of it.

So, thank you Barriere for the amazing welcome.

We are truly happy to be here.

Michelle Adair

Barriere, B.C.