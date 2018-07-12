Should the recycling depot expand its hours?

Send us a letter to the editor!
newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Weekly streeter of the week in Prince Rupert on the North Coast recycling depot
Send us a letter to the editor!
newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Skeena Wild director, Greg Knox, on the challenges facing salmon with climate change and future hope
It has been said that water is the gift of life.
To the two guys who saw the accident last Thursday by the Parksville recycler and pulled over and helped my 76-year-old friend out of the ditch and helped him right his three-wheel bike and cart, a huge thank you. Thank you to Manna for trying to get him a new bike or to try and repair the front end that has been wrecked on his bike.
I want to publicly thank council for voting in favour of the rezoning of 222 Corfield St. South on Wednesday, July 4.
A warm summer day, a cold drink and fish on the grill. It doesn't get much better. But how do you know if your fish is sustainable? It can be a challenge - especially considering SeaChoice found just 11 per cent of seafood available in Canada in 2016 was rated as a "best choice." Many retailers have sustainable seafood policies, but how good are they?
You would think The Friends of French Creek Conservation Society would be asking the Guardians of Mid-Island Estuaries as to what is allowed to be done to French Creek estuary. They apparently tell the public what should be done with other estuaries. Could it just be that people are allowed to destroy estuaries, but wildlife can't? Sounds like the same old "money and people" triumph over wildlife and natural habitats. Overgrazing of vegetation by wildlife has been happening around the world for millennia. It results in the wildlife having to move elsewhere or die of starvation. The overgrazed area then recovers. The same does not occur when humans destroy habitat to create subdivisions.
The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.