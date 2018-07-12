Should the recycling depot expand its hours?

You would think The Friends of French Creek Conservation Society would be asking the Guardians of Mid-Island Estuaries as to what is allowed to be done to French Creek estuary. They apparently tell the public what should be done with other estuaries. Could it just be that people are allowed to destroy estuaries, but wildlife can't? Sounds like the same old "money and people" triumph over wildlife and natural habitats. Overgrazing of vegetation by wildlife has been happening around the world for millennia. It results in the wildlife having to move elsewhere or die of starvation. The overgrazed area then recovers. The same does not occur when humans destroy habitat to create subdivisions.