Should Alberta’s bitumen be declared a stranded asset?

To the editor;

The Trans Mountain pipeline is so controversial that former federal Liberal cabinet minister David Anderson sent Justin Trudeau a letter stating there is no business case for the TMX while former Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley chastised Jagmeet Singh for failing to understand the importance of the TMX.

Recent studies show that to meet the Paris Agreement target of avoiding 1.5°C of climate warming, the bulk of what is left of Alberta’s bitumen must remain in the ground and be declared a stranded asset. Does this mean we will freeze in the dark? No.

The issue is not lack of energy alternatives. Alberta, like the rest of Canada, is richly endowed with renewable energy resources. The issue is an ugly circle of greed and spineless leaders.

Bitumen investors fear red ink. Politicians fear discomfort if they stand and defend the long-term survival of humanity over short-term profits for the rich.

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental Technology Instructor

Castlegar, B.C.