Shop locally, it pays

Recently I had a pleasant shopping experience. After purchasing a product at Scotts Toys and Hobbies I noticed that a few pieces did not fit properly. Days later I returned to the store to purchase more products. I mentioned to the store clerk that after assembling the model I discovered a few defective parts. The store clerk said she would gladly give me another model at no charge. I was more than pleased with the service and gratitude and considering my receipt ended up in the landfill.

Cut to the chase here, I do not shop online and probably never will, well, not to the extent what I buy otherwise in a week’s spending. My hat’s off to Scotts Toys and Hobbies for their outstanding business ethics, they definitely have my support. Buying online has its merits but I would rather support mom and pop business instead of buying from a billion dollar corporation somewhere down south. Face to face interaction is always best. Happy Holidays..!

Dave Barnes

Duncan