Shocked by gun ad

While reading the Dec. 4 edition of the Chilliwack Progress, I was shocked and angered by the Pre Christmas Sale from International Shooting Supplies’ ad. The ad contained six specific offerings for handguns.

Handguns are the weapon of choice used in the ongoing gang war and the drug-induced gang violence being fought through Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. For years we have been told handguns were being smuggled over the border and sold to gang members, but this ad proves otherwise.

Without a doubt these weapons should be banned; military style assault weapons are not the main culprit, handguns are. When will the government stop promising legislation and deliver meaningful action?

As responsible corporate citizens, Black Press Media should not accept these types of ads.

DJ Desautels