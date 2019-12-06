Shame on you for leaving your dog poop

Shame on you!

I was having a late lunch (3:15 p.m.) at the Sportsplex parking lot and I can’t believe what I just saw, a lady in a dark car let her dog out to poo and then just walked away, got back in her car. As she was pulling beside me I called out the window “are you going to just leave the poo there? ” and she screamed, and I mean screamed back at me, “yes, just like everyone else does.”

When you got your dog did you decide then to just let it poo whereever it wants and then not clean up? You should not have a dog, as you are not a responsible person. Shame on you, remember what goes around, comes around and you deserve what is coming your way.

Sherry Williams

Duncan