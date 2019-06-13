Shame on driver for not stopping at hitting deer

Please slow down!

Another needless death on the road. At 5:30 this morning we were awoken to the sounds of tires screeching outside our home on Shawnigan Lake Road East. When I went outside to see if anyone was hurt, I found a mother deer with two broken legs lying on the side of the road. We know she has babies because she has been through our property for the past few years and was pregnant last week. There was no car in sight! She died in the arms of my husband.

This is baby season. Please slow down on your commute through our neighbourhoods. I realize this is a main thoroughfare for folks working in Victoria but we have a school on our road, blind corners and no sidewalks as well as many deer crossing the road. I have almost been hit several times trying to get out of my own driveway.

And as for the motorist who hit the deer this morning and took off, please know that you have also killed her week old babies. Shame on you for not stopping!

N. Rowley

Shawnigan Lake