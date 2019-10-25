Shame on CVRD for passing Cowichan Bay rezoning

I was in attendance for the historical moment Oct. 23 when the CVRD board passed a motion to declare a climate emergency in our region. Unanimous consent except Youbou’s Director Kuhn who seemed offended to be “pressured” by the facts and signatures of 1,600 CVRD residents.

Regardless, three hours after acknowledging the climate emergency, the CVRD officially passed the rezoning of Cowichan Bay. Rezoned to a marine sanctuary to preserve the many incredible species that call it home as per the OCP? No.

Rezoned to a marine park to honour and restore the decimated salmon stock that the Orca and Bear are starving for? No.

Three hours after declaring a climate emergency the CVRD rezoned the beautiful and critical endangered habitat of the Cowichan Bay estuary to heavy industrial. Yep — heard that right. Bring ’em on in — more multinationals lining up — deep water port — great spot for a smelter or other noxious industry poisoning the last of Cowichan salmon, the last of the resident orca that rely on the bay’s Chinook and the last of the shellfish. After all, the tourist industry isn’t really that important and kayaks can manoeuvre around the freighters.

This is your legacy during a global emergency?

Shame on you.

Dr Brenda Bernhardt

Cowichan Valley