Seniors suffering with huge cost of care

Re: “Care homes should be run as part of health care”, (Citizen, Aug. 20)

I agree with Donna Harcos letter. I am going to bare my soul to tell you about my current experience. My husband is in Sunridge long term care home. The rent charged is more than I can afford and they tell me that is no longer negotiable.

This summer I had to remortgage my home to get a lower monthly payment over 25 years, so I could pay my property taxes, house insurance, and vehicle insurance, as these expenses are not considered when they tell you how much you have to pay for care. I will be 104 years old when my mortgage is paid in full.

I have a mouth full of rotten teeth and I take my dog’s antibiotics as the bacteria is travelling to other parts of my body and it is just a matter of time before it reaches my brain. I don’t have the money for dental care, so I just suffer and wait to see if it kills me. All I can do is wait until it is all too much and figure out a way to end all this pain and suffering.

It makes me angry when I read about all the millions being spent buying motels to house the drug addicted homeless, providing them with free accomodation, cleaning crews and who knows what else. Look at all the money spent cleaning up parks after them.

Seniors who have contributed to society all their lives are warehoused, charging expensive monthly payments just because they have become sick. Shouldn’t illness be covered under our health care?

Joan Rochford

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen