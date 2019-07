It was amazing to read in your July 5 paper about the building of a new long term care home.

Seniors need to be treated more fairly

Mr. Routley, you hit the nail right on the head. Seniors really have paid the way with our taxes for many many years. It is sad that other levels of government ignore this fact and it is about time that seniors are treated more fairly. Keep up the good work Mr. Routley.

Jane Hobson

Chemainus