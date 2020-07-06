Does Island Health have the right to suspend Canada's laws and rights and freedoms?

Seniors housing — Island Health allows discrimination?

I cannot believe Island Health, while subsidizing 80 units in the newly built seniors care facility in Duncan, can allow discrimination based on the private owner’s religious beliefs.

The Citizen article states: “…under the terms of the Provincial Master Agreement with Denominational Health Care, H&H is permitted to not provide services on site that conflict with its beliefs”.

Does this mean H&H can discriminate based on sexual orientation or dismiss federal laws and our Charter of Freedoms and Rights? Does Island Health have the right to suspend Canada’s laws and rights and freedoms? These units are being subsidized with public funds and I believe neither Island Health nor H&H have the right to make agreements that ignore Canada’s laws or its rights and freedom based on religious beliefs.

BC Civil Liberties organization should take this up with legal authorities to determine whether discrimination of any type by H&H or Island Health is allowed.

Phil Le Good

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen