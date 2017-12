Good luck to Sonia Furstenau on changing the voting system to improve democracy.

Secret voting needed for real democracy

I have been working on improving democracy since I got to vote at 18; I am now 85 and have come to realize the voting system will not do it.

Until you have secret voting in all elected bodies and not voting governed by the party whip, democracy past the ballot box will not exist. Plain and simple.

John A. McDonald

Duncan