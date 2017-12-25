Scotties telethon to benefit Penticton Regional Hospital

The countdown has begun for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The countdown has begun for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts — the national women’s curling championship being held in Penticton from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Scotties will include a nationally-televised telethon on TSN hosted by the Sandra Schmirler Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2001 by a group of Sandra’s friends and teammates to honour the woman who led her Canadian team to a gold medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. Schmirler tragically died of cancer at age 36 on March 2, 2000.

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation funds medical equipment for premature and critically ill infants through direct donations to newborn intensive care units at hospitals across Canada. The 2018 Scotties will see the Schmirler Foundation donate $35,000 for a neo-natal infant resuscitation warmer at PRH.

We, of course, are very excited about this. More details will be forthcoming prior to the Jan. 28 telethon.

Tree of Dreams

With Christmas just a few days away, it’s been heart-warming to see the response to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s annual Tree of Dreams fundraising drive.

Although final figures won’t be tallied until January, we’ve now topped the $15-million mark in our five-year $20-million PRH tower campaign. Proceeds go towards the purchase of medical equipment for the current hospital expansion.

By the way, if you’re just stopping by to make a donation in person at our office beside the PRH front lobby, we can run out and put a temporary parking pass on your car windshield.

A wonderful gift

The Oliver Aktion Club is a great organization that doesn’t get a whole lot of media attention, but they definitely deserve it. Affiliated with the Oliver Kiwanis Club, its members are adults with developmental disabilities, age 18 and over, who are interested in serving their community.

They raise funds by holding bake sales, an occasional car wash (not in December), basket raffles and 50/50 draws at Kiwanis functions, recycling drink containers and more. The Aktion Club then donates to several charities.

The SOS Medical Foundation is honoured to be among the organizations the Aktion Club has helped this year. The club recently donated $2,000 to our PRH tower equipment campaign. Thank you for a wonderful gift.

Donation for

cardiac care

A 1947 Buick Roadmaster stole the show at a recent photo-op involving the South Okanagan branch of the Vintage Car Club of Canada. Branch president Terry Swan and governor Morley McDonald presented $5,000 to the SOS Medical Foundation to help fund a cardiac treatment chair and orthopedic testing equipment at PRH. The money stems from their annual Oliver car swap in April.

Among those on hand was Ron Ryde whose fully-restored Roadmaster was front and centre in the photo. The car was originally owned by a Victoria resident back in the ’40s. Ron has owned it for 35 years and completed the restoration about 12 years ago.

Go Vees Go!

When the Penticton Vees score at home, PRH ends up winning thanks to the team at Gateway Casinos.

Their Cascades Casino in Penticton recently presented a cheque for $2,740 to the SOS Medical Foundation, based on $20 per goal that the Vees scored at the SOEC during the 2016-17 BCHL season. Over the past two years, Cascades Casino has donated almost $6,000 to help provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion. Go Vees Go!

Wrapping up more than one gift

Finally, a quick thank you to volunteers with the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary who again this holiday season are wrapping gifts at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

The auxiliary has already donated $175,000 towards their incredible $250,000 pledge to the PRH tower campaign.

John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, please call 250-492-9027 or visit our website sosmedicalfoundation.com.