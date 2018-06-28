(Benjamin Davidson photo)

Saying farewell for my true calling

Reporter Jackie Lieuwen bids goodbye to the Terrace Standard

Well, dear readers, I’m signing off.

It’s been a great few years working at the Terrace Standard, and I’ve loved getting to know this city and its people. Even though, coming from Houston B.C., Terrace is sort of big city to me, I love the small town feel of the community. People know each other, they’re accountable to what they say, and they support each other and come together when tough times hit.

Working at this newspaper, I’ve learned so much about the city, but I’ve also learned and grown a lot personally.

Two proverbs I have sought to keep forefront are Prov. 27:5 and Prov. 18:17.
Jackie Lieuwen

The first says “Open rebuke is better than love carefully concealed.” It is a reminder to me that hard, difficult truth is actually loving and necessary.

The second reads, “The first one to state his case seems right, until the other comes and examines him.” It is a poignant reminder that there are always two sides to every story, and without getting multiple perspectives for a story, it is easy to get off track.

I’ve learned a lot in this work, applying these truths, and I’m grateful for people who have encouraged me and challenged me.

Looking forward, I step into a bit of an unknown. Although I’ve learned a ton at this job, and thoroughly enjoyed all the interviews and photos and stories, news is not my passion.

I want to step into Christian ministry.

Whether it’s helping women enslaved in the sex trade, working with some of the millions of orphaned children, or staying in Canada to help immigrants and refugees, my desire is to love my neighbour more and share with those who are open about the Lord Jesus Christ, who has given me life.

Stepping away from the newspaper, I plan to take the summer to research different ministries, examine my passions and giftings, and decide where to go next.

I plan to be in Terrace for a while as I discern my next steps, and I’m open to suggestions and questions. Questions often challenge us to think differently, or to see something we didn’t realize before — that’s another thing I’ve loved about this job!

So thanks again, dear readers, and see you around! Adios for now!

– Jackie Lieuwen

