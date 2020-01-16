Say no to Justice’s moratorium motion

No to bureaucrats who sit in offices

Say no to Justice’s moratorium motion

No Justice! No to bureaucrats who sit in offices enjoying good salaries and pensions (courtesy hardworking tax payers) while dragging us down.

Say no to Justice.

E. Gelb

Duncan

