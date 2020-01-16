Say no to Justice’s moratorium motion
No Justice! No to bureaucrats who sit in offices enjoying good salaries and pensions (courtesy hardworking tax payers) while dragging us down.
Say no to Justice.
E. Gelb
Duncan
No to bureaucrats who sit in offices
Ashmore says the city needs more resources year-round
With the new year charging onward, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Peter Milobar wants to see more tangible support for workers affected by the province's forestry crisis. He'd also like to know whether or not the BC Rural Dividend program will be reinstated to help small communities.
About 2,700 collisions occur each year in north-central B.C.
We asked locals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should settle down in Peach City.
Your PQB News print edition may be behind schedule
To the editor;