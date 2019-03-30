Sarah Simpson Column: Book club’s longtime friends grant lifetime membership

One of the best times of the day for my family is just before bedtime (after the chaos that is getting ready for bed - that part isn't much fun sometimes. Who knew preschoolers had such strong opinions about toothpaste?).

One of the best times of the day for my family is just before bedtime (after the chaos that is getting ready for bed — that part isn’t much fun sometimes. Who knew preschoolers had such strong opinions about toothpaste?).

Anyway, I love seeing my son and husband hunker down to read at the “book store” — the corner of my son’s room with the overflowing bookshelf full of pages and pages of mysteries and funny characters and far away places. There’s something so magical about books. There’s something equally wonderful about sharing books with others. I think so, anyway.

Pat Thornton does too. I recently learned about the long-time Mill Bay resident and by all accounts the 94-year-old is really cool.

Back in the 1940s she played hockey for the University of Saskatchewan. She’s been a lab technician, mother of four, grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of three and an animal lover extraordinaire. Talk about a full life!

Throughout it all she’s maintained her love of books.

Growing up in Swift Current in the ’20s and ’30s, her father’s love of Shakespeare and her mother’s book club were models of lifelong learning. At the beginning of a new century she was hungering for a chance to discuss books with people.

So, in the year 2000, Thornton began a book club.

Born of the ashes of other book clubs that couldn’t stand the test of time was the Phoenix Book Club. Along with original members Thornton and Carol Smith, Judy Devitt, Wref O’Hara, Caryl Woodward, Lynne Ogilvie, Deirdre Cropper, June Wynne, Sheila McGregor, Jean Birch, Marion Johnston, and Nancy Buan make up the rest of the club.

“Members agree that the club has become a very supportive, trusting, and safe arena for the multitude of personal issues we’ve experienced over the years — the complexities of marriage, motherhood, widowhood, illness, women’s and children’s rights, leavened with plenty of good belly laughs and fabulous food,” said Buan.

They’ve read 238 books all told.

“No single genre predominates, all opinions are respected and disagreements occur, but no subject is avoided and no feelings are hurt. Many of the choices are challenging and subjects we might not have chosen on our own, but frequently our hearts are touched and our perspective expanded,” Buan continued.

“We 12 have become good friends, sharing our life histories, our joys, our sorrows and supporting each other in times of need,” added Johnston.

Speaking of times of need, Thornton has had some serious health issues as of late but has recovered enough to return to the club. The club’s members felt the time was right, this month, to award the founder with a lifetime membership.

“She would say either that it’s about time or that the lifetime part isn’t going to last for very long,” joked Baun. “In truth, it’s in gratitude for her irreverent humour, incisive opinions, good judgment and unique personality.”

Johnston agreed.

“Pat would be furious if any dared to call her ‘great’,” she said. “I think she is great because she is strong, wise, modest, realistic, earthy, practical, basic, and lots of fun. Yes she is truly a lady — even though ‘refined’ may not be a constant.”

There’s really something to be said for sharing a good book. Life gets even sweeter when you can share with friends for going on 20 years.

“We love and respect one another and are grateful to Pat for the idea to create a forum for discussing books,” Buan said. “We anticipate many more good reads together.”

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter