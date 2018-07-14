Sarah Simpson column: A year of looking up

A little over a year ago my publisher sat me down and told me he wanted me to write a column. He figured since I had spent years covering local politics, maybe that was the topic I should focus on. Let’s just say I was not keen. First of all, the wonderful Robert Barron has taken over those beats so I’m pretty much out of the loop. Second, and this is the one I struggled with the most: why on earth would anyone want to read my opinion about such matters as CVRD land use and North Cowichan taxes?

I sat on it for a few days (OK maybe a few weeks) and eventually I offered a counter proposal: Good news only. And now here we are one year later. This is my 52nd The Bright Side column and if I’m honest, it has become my favourite part of my job.

This column has forced me to actively seek out the positives — something I admit I am not very good at noticing sometimes. It also gives me an opportunity to write in my own voice, not just in the reporter tone that’s embedded in my brain after 15 years of doing this job.

It turns out you people like my voice and at times I can even be mildly humorous. Who knew? (Let’s be honest, my mom knew.)

Really though, the positive feedback I’ve received has been incredible. Whenever I think I have written a dud column, without fail somebody lets me know they could relate, that it hit home, or that they laughed and shared it with somebody. That type of response makes me feel good, so thank you. People tend to be very quick to email my colleagues and I when we make a mistake (which happens because we are, in fact, humans) so to have people call or send me a note just to say I made them smile or laugh has been really wonderful. I feel like people should do more of that. No, not just for my benefit, but in everyday life in their regular circles.

I do, however, wish to apologize to my poor husband who gets ribbed by his friends after I’ve written certain columns. He’s a private kind of guy and while remaining supportive, he isn’t too keen on some of the stories I have opted to tell. It doesn’t stop me, mind you, but it does give me reason to pause at times.

So thank you, dear reader, for keeping me fueled with positivity and ideas. Without you I would never have considered learning more about Jora Dale’s humongous cucumber (!!) or Renee Closson’s cool chalkboard or Mr. Neil’s fascination with flags. I would never have gone to Mr. Brewster’s birthday party or found out Dave Armstrong dreams of having a dad band. I would never have told you about the phenomenal community that I belong to at the gym and nobody would ever know my vacuum rarely gets put away. You wouldn’t know about my (now retired) toothfairy godmother or about the exploits of my children at Halloween and on road trips or about my son’s first fruit fly kill.

And, for better or worse, you wouldn’t know a thing about my underwear.

Happy anniversary!

