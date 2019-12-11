Samaritans show up on dark, stormy night

It's no surprise that there are Good Samaritans out there. We hear about them all the time.

It’s no surprise that there are Good Samaritans out there. We hear about them all the time.

But it’s always nice to be the beneficiary of one.

Susan Knudson had one such lucky encounter and she wanted the Samaritan – actually it was more than one – to know how much she appreciated the help she received one crappy night on Dogwood Street a few weeks ago.

It was around 6:30 p.m. It was dark. It was rainy. Susan and her husband Alan were driving the 1949 Chevy Convertible Deluxe that Alan restored – yeah, I now, nice, right?

They were heading up the Dogwood Hill and stopped at the 9th Avenue intersection. As the light turned green, the Chevy died.

Out of gas.

On one of the hairiest hills in town right at the intersection.

Susan and Alan, who are 75 and 80, are now stalled at the top of that winding hill coming up from downtown (it used to be called the Dogwood-Elm connector until Elm St. was changed to being an extension of Dogwood).

“So whatta ya do. It’s nightime, it’s dark,” Susan told me.

But before they had to come up with what to do, “somebody pulled round and said, ‘Hang on, hang on!'” Susan told me.

Luckily, behind her was a “wonderful young man” named Shane (she didn’t get the last name). Shane pulled around, got out of his van and helped the Knudsons by driving them home so they could get some gas. He dropped Susan off so she could get dinner made and brought Alan back with some fuel for the car.

A policeman also stopped and asked if they needed any help but he was told no and, so, continued on his way. Down at the bottom of the hill there were two or three people directing traffic around the stalled car.

Susan took a thank-you card to Shane’s place of work and told his boss about him.

She didn’t get the names of any of the other people who helped out but she wanted everybody to know how much she appreciated the help.

“It was just an all-round lovely experience for both of us,” Susan said.

Susan was very thankful.

“I just wanted to thank them all very, very much. They have our deepest gratitude…The sheer fact they stopped and just stayed. Pretty wonderful, I think.”

That’s Good Samaritans for you.

OH, AND THAT CAR…Susan’s ’49 Chevy? She’s had it since it was given to her when she was 15 in Victoria! The only time it’s been off the road since, is when Alan parked it to restore it to its former glory. It’s a 3,000 lb “hot” car, as the helpers who tried to push it found out.

Alistair Taylor is editor of the Campbell River Mirror.

RELATED: ‘I’m just saying’ is an expression you could just keep to yourself

RELATED: Oh, there he goes, printing a Trump cartoon

@AlstrT editor@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter