In response to David Hay's letter regarding the 4 way stop at Evergreen & Alder, we disagree with him.

Council, in their wisdom, quoted facts from ICBC statistics. ICBC state that there have been six accidents at this intersection in 2017. Past statistics show there has been at least one fatality at this intersection. Alder Street is residential and the safety of all who use it is paramount.

Ted & Jan Haylow