Safe drug supply pilot will be disastrous

Looks like we are going to have to change the name from Duncan to DrugCan!

If the drug problem isn’t a big enough issue in the Valley, now we will become a travel destination for more junkies and crime…well thanks a lot. Where is outcry from the people in Duncan? Crime is sky high, they keep popping up these homeless/drug camps, now the lame leadership is going to start giving away more crap for these junkies to shoot up thinking that is going to help. Yes, just keep wasting taxpayers’ dollars if it isn’t bad enough the money being wasted daily on recovering these junkies from overdosing daily.

There are junkies that get upset and mad when they are brought back to life after a Narcan shot. I was talking to a paramedic not too long ago that revived the same junkie three times in a day only to be yelled at for screwing up his high!

How is giving these people free junk going to help? The Tribes are finally getting upset but it took a 14-year-old ODing. It is time for the elected leaders to start doing better and the semi-useless RCMP to do their job and rather then coddling these junkies, to charge and jail them. Do your job!

Wake up before it’s too late.

B.W. Lowe

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen