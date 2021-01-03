Saanich mayor advises celebrating at home this year

As Saanich residents prepare for an unusual holiday season, Mayor Fred Haynes emphasizes the importance of staying safe at home, being kind to one another and looking ahead to the positive opportunities in 2021.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes

“Following the real difficulties we have all shared these past months of 2020 I think we need the opportunity to be thankful and to wish each other the very best of the season,” Haynes said.

He added that “home for the holidays” has a new meaning this year as most residents hunker down to spend the season at their own homes – many families will be apart due to the provincial health orders calling for reduced travel and only spending time with those you live with.

“With horrid COVID-19 on us this year we shall all be missing our connections with family and friends,” Haynes said. “To help compensate, I have been looking at family photos from previous years” and remembering the good times, the cherished traditions and even the family disputes.

He pointed out that the pandemic has made him appreciate the value of friends, family and neighbours more than ever.

“This season let’s all stay safe and look forward to 2021.”

READ ALSO: Mayor worries Saanich ‘poker grinches’ will steal holiday season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News