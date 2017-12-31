Saanich council puts priority on development

Letter writer Nathalie Chambers decries the apparent lack of courtesy and respect shown speakers during council meetings. She concludes her letter by saying that "Citizens deserve and should expect better from those elected to lead."

Nathalie is of course, correct in that all citizens have a right to participate at council meetings without “fear of intimidation,” to quote from her letter again.

However, this letter-writer feels obligated to point out that, in the byelection held to replace Coun. Vic Derman, the voters of Saanich saw fit to elect a person who represents the diametric opposite of the principles Mr. Derman stood for – and that this person, Karen Harper, received the support of the mayor himself, Richard Atwell.

So Nathalie shouldn’t really be surprised that the revised makeup of Saanich council is more “wild west”, with the emphasis on development, development, development – and devil take the hindmost. Woe betide anyone who is perceived to be standing in front of this bulldozer.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich