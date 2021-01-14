Rural riding tour first on list for MP in 2021

To the Editor;

After a quiet holiday enjoying outdoor activities in our riding, my team and I are ready to continue helping people during this trying time.

Every January, I commit to touring the Kamloops- Thompson-Cariboo riding, and this year, my rural tour will be done via Zoom.

I look forward to taking the suggestions I receive from municipal leaders, businesses and the community back to Ottawa at the end of the month. I am hopeful of a brighter, peaceful and healthy 2021 for all my constituents.

Your thoughts and ideas are always welcome.

MP Cathy McLeod

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

cathy.mcleod@parl. gc.ca

Barriere Star Journal