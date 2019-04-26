ROSES: Thank you to all who helped care for Ed

Everyone we met there made us feel very welcome and were extremely helpful

Editor:

There are not enough roses in the world to thank the following people for Ed’s care.

We would like to thank: Dr. Neufeld, Dr. Fedor and Dr. Engelbrecht, and everyone from Cariboo Memorial emergency to third floor and everyone in between.

A huge thank you to the very many paramedics we called upon to take Ed to and from his monthly visits to Deni House, as well as to emergency on occasion.

To Deni House staff: you are truly amazing.

He felt at home there. Thank you.

We also can’t forget his physiotherapists who got Ed up and moving.

Thank you to Karen from Shoppers who made many house calls to deliver his prescriptions, Coleen Crossley, who took care of Ed’s toes: thank you.

His neighbours, Hannah and Brandon Hooker and Jenny Billy who all helped Ed out when I couldn’t be there.

We haven’t forgotten home support — thank you, everyone.

You are all angels in sneakers. Ed could not have stayed at home so long without your help.

Thank you for your patience and kind, caring words for Ed.

Sharon and your team from Meals on Wheels — your volunteers are wonderful taking time out of their day to share a few words about his favourite past times: weather, cars and hockey.

Better at Home, you also contributed to Ed’s ability to stay at home.

We also would like to thank everyone at the Seniors Village, Ed’s new home.

Although he was only there for a short time, Ed was settling and was beginning to feel at home. Everyone we met there made us feel very welcome and were extremely helpful.

Last, but not least, Ralph and Sandy Fowler, who have been long-time family friends.

Thank you for all the ’emergency’ runs to Ed.

If I have missed thanking anyone I apologize as very many people had a hand in caring for Ed. Thank you!

Jacque and Joe Amaral

Williams Lake