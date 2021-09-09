Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 9, 2021)

Do you have someone you would like to thank? Or maybe something to get off your chest? Email your rose or rotten tomato to edit@surreynowleader.com.

CLICK HERE to send your submissions.

• Rotten tomatoes to Justin Trudeau for calling a badly timed election. B.C. is burning, we are in a pandemic and we have too much stress in our lives right now.

• Bag full of rotten tomatoes to the new homeowner and builder who is building a house near Cedar Hills school. They never care about neighbours in the area. They park their vehicles anywhere in the street, blocking people’s parking spots and driveways. And there seems to be no restriction on times for construction workers to work. At the same time, roses to the next door neighbour who let these thankless people use their driveway.

• Rotten tomatoes to people who smoke and flick their cigarette out their vehicle window. They should face mega fines and even have their vehicle confiscated.

• Rotten tomatoes to the banquet hall in Newton that continues to play loud music until the early hours of the morning. Many of your neighbours are essential workers and we need our rest. Kindly turn the music down to comply with bylaw regulations.

• Rotten tomatoes to the council members who want to cut down parts of Green Timbers, a beloved place for people and their dogs!

• Rotten tomatoes to the person who parks his or her white car on 73rd and Parkwood, leaking oil all over the street and into the sewer. You have no consideration for the environment. If you can’t fix your car then maybe you shouldn’t be driving.

• A big bag full of pessimistic tomatoes go out to people who complain about the weather. Weather is weather, just appreciate it and get a life!

• Beautiful red roses to the members of the Kennedy Seniors Jammers who have devotedly come out to entertain us at Bear Creek Park on a weekly basis. We think the world of you and thank you so much for adding to our sometimes dull/quiet weeks. Always a day to look forward to. Thank you all again.

• To the lowlife who came in the middle of the night to steal a small Webber BBQ off the patio of a couple who live in a retirement home. How low can you go?

• Thank you to every single individual who works in health care. A very difficult job in “normal” times, made even harder with the pandemic and the politics that come with it. I had the misfortune of having to visit the ER at Surrey Memorial on the long weekend and all of the staff were professional and friendly, despite being worked off their feet. You are appreciated!

• Rotten tomatoes to those who confuse anti-vax (which I’m not) with anti-vax passport (which I am). These are two different issues. A vaccine passport system is a slippery slope, people. Beware.

• Roses to Mayor of Surrey, Doug McCallum, who stood against the stiff resistance given by councillors (who got voted on the slate to bring Surrey police) and fulfilled his election promise of bringing Surrey police. Every major city has it except Surrey. Voices of the voters are finally heard.

• Red roses to the girl who delivered papers in Fleetwood. Rain, snow or the heat of summer, my paper was delivered. Wanted you to know I miss you! All the best to you and thank you!

• I would like to send a bushel of rotten tomatoes to the people who cleared out the dairy section of butter during the recent sale at a local market. Just because the paper did not mention a limit does not justify you buying the butter by the case load and leaving nothing for the other customers. A bushel of rotten tomatoes to the staff as well, for allowing this to happen. Who runs the market anyway? Is it the staff or a bunch of greedy and selfish customers?

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader