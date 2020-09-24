Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 24, 2020)

- Rotten tomatoes to people who dump litter, garbage and furniture. I wish I knew where you lived to dump it on your doorstep. We do not want it. Phone the City of Surrey. They will pick up your unwanted furniture and mattresses.
- Rancid tomatoes to the graffiti tagger “Soul.” Your ugly, artless little criminal scribble has defaced hundreds of public and private properties all over Surrey. You’re not an artist, you’re a criminal. Other people’s property is not yours to do what you want with; clearly your parents missed teaching you that. Stop being a loser and get a scrapbook if you have to scribble that garbage somewhere.
- Rotten tomatoes to Real Canadian Superstore for not enforcing their mandatory mask policy. I see people in their store with no mask and an employee says they can’t enforce the mask policy. Places like Walmart and Costco enforce their mask policy consistently and effectively. To Superstore – step up and do a better job or I will shop somewhere where I feel safer.
- Smelly tomatoes to the guy who hangs out at the Fleetwood Park Village strip mall. This guy yells nonsense to people and follows and harasses them. The police have you on file and know who you are. For those of you who’ve been bothered by this jerk, please report him to the police on the spot. Otherwise more rotten tomatoes to ignorant people who just stand by and watch. Shame on you for turning a blind eye to criminal activity in your neighbourhood.
- A dozen roses to the Surrey RCMP and their forensics division for their great work in finding the jewelry thief who hit many homes in the past few months. Thank you for keeping Surrey safe and protected!
