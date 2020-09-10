Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Sept. 10, 2020)

- Roses to all the staff at Surrey White Rock Seniors Come Share Society. The staff is awesome. My husband misses his time at the Guildford Centre but the staff has come up with amazing ways to stay in contact to let him know he is important! Delivering cookies made by their caring chef, phone calls for exercise and quizzes, Zoom Bingo and exercise each twice weekly. We are all praying to get back to pre-COVID times but in the meantime, bushels of roses to you all.
- Fabric roses to Wendy, who was so kind to give me a new disposable mask from her car (after sanitizing her hands and taking extreme care) when I was turned away from Fabricland, as I forgot my masks at home. I promised her I would pay it forward. The world needs more people like you.
- Rotten tomatoes to the person who suggested South Surrey become a new city, have a new mayor. Mayor McCallum lives in South Surrey. You keep him because he does not like North Surrey anyway. We in North Surrey will take Dianne Watts and keep the RCMP.
- Rotten tomatoes to the BCTF for complaining about Dr. Bonnie Henry’s “Back to School” ad. Come on – it’s just an ad, it’s not showing what actual classrooms are all going to look like. Not all classrooms have access to sinks and not all students will have to wear masks all the time. Each class will be different no doubt. Dr. Bonnie is doing a wonderful job so maybe these complainers should just pull their face masks right up and over their eyes so they don’t see it.
- Rotten tomatoes to the people who hang around grocery stores in Fleetwood, zipping their bikes through oncoming traffic and harassing people. More rotten tomatoes to cowardly people who just stand back and watch instead of calling the police. What’s wrong with you people? Are you not concerned about crime in your community?
