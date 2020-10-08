Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 8, 2020)

- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey employees who do not reply to voice mails and emails from concerned citizens of Surrey. What good is the pamphlet called “Surrey services” where it says, “Do your part make the call,” when no one returns the call?
- A dozen rotten tomatoes to the driver who cut in front of us when the “walk” signal finally turned on. While waiting, did you not notice two cyclists beside you? What if we didn’t realize you were going to turn right in front of us as we stepped into the crosswalk? Roses to all the courteous drivers out there that watch out for pedestrians and bikers.
- Red roses to our amazing neighbours. With their three boys and our two boys, we know it takes a village to raise good men. We don’t know what we would do without them and are blessed they are part of our lives.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who still haven’t learned the etiquette of walking on a sidewalk properly. If you’re in a group, walking parallel to each other, and someone is coming in the opposite direction, move into a single file position – especially now that everyone is supposed to be respectful of the two-metre guideline. I’m tired of walking on the wet grass, or in the bike lane because of selfish sidewalk hogs. Teach you kids this rule too, please.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter