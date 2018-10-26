Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 26, 2018)

- Rotten ketchup to fast food patrons who are verbally abusive to the employees, many of whom are in their first jobs. Tomatoes also to restaurant management who do nothing to protect their workers. Put up ‘Zero Tolerance’ signs similar to other establishments and act upon it.
- Lots of beautiful red roses go out to Doug McCallum! Congratulations and welcome back! And to Safe Surrey Coalition, a fresh new council. I look forward to seeing a new hospital, municipal police force and the SkyTrain extended to Langley.
- Rotten tomatoes to Surrey First. There’s nothing left to say but goodbye, good luck and good riddance.
- Rotten tomatoes to the former mayor and council of Surrey. You got what was coming to you. The same goes for the RCMP. Maybe now things will change for the better in Surrey. Goodbye.
- An RCMP patrol car filled with beautiful roses! You put your lives in danger every day to keep us safe. A big thank you to the RCMP and our community co-ordinators for organizing twice a year, Coffee with a Cop. It is a wonderful way of engaging with our RCMP members, getting to know them and addressing our concerns. A big thank you to Amy. Thanks for your service and we wish you all the best in your new career change!
- A truckload of red roses to the young construction worker who, unlike passing motorists, provided a boost to the dead battery in a pickup driven by two senior ladies. Construction workers have a reputation of coming to the rescue.
- Roses to Dan Sullivan who wrote an amazing letter that was published recently in the Now-Leader and Cloverdale Reporter, where it was headlined, “Streets safe through parenting, not policing.” Mr. Sullivan you are right on with what you wrote. So, so true – that is the way it should be done. That is one of the best things I have read in the newspaper. Good on you, Mr. Sullivan. Thank you!
