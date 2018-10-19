Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 19, 2018)

- Rotten tomatoes about the City of Surrey’s election brochure, “Your City, Your Vote.” It is full of embarrassing grammatical mistakes. How can these people hold a public office if they cannot express themselves properly in writing?
- Rotten tomatoes to the house in Surrey for using the sidewalk as their personal garbage can. They constantly put furniture out and it sits there for weeks. Now there’s a vacuum out there. Who knows how long it’ll sit there for? Use the large pick-up service provided by the city, or take your electronics to the return-it depot right around the corner on Fraser Highway.
- I agree with the rotten tomato about bad drivers who are illiterate. There’s far too many of them here and I’ve had to look carefully over my shoulder whenever I have the right of way to cross the street. Guess the best thing one can do in this situation is to get their license plate numbers and report these clowns to the police.
- Roses go out to those who have a conscience and the courage to report the troublemakers responsible for committing electoral fraud. Bravo! For those of you who have been victimized, don’t be afraid to speak up and call the police.
- Rotten tomatoes to everyone who runs the stop sign at 175th Street and 58A Avenue on their way to drop their kids off or pick them up at Cloverdale Catholic school. Stop signs are put there for a reason! Stop means stop!
- Rotten tomatoes to the person who a few days ago stole my shopping cart containing my ball cap (denim blue with light brown brim and NASA logo). I highly recommend that you Google NASA to see what and where it is. Additionally, you will never have to look for another $1 coin to facilitate using a shopping cart at Superstore because you have also gained a “PC-loonie.” What a wonderful Sunday you had. I am sure your parents would be proud of you.
