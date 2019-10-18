Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Oct. 18, 2019)

- A big bouquet of roses to Surrey Memorial Hospital nurses Grace, Bonnie, Rav, Kiran and George, who cared for John from Oct. 23 to 26. Also a big bouquet of roses to the Royal Columbian Hospital operating team led by Dr. Chan, who put two stents in me. One more big bouquet of roses to the recovery room nurses Nathalie, Shari, Terri, Nash and Bonnie. This was my first surgery and everyone at both hospitals was first class. Thank you!
- A dozen red roses to Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Dwayne McDonald for defending his brave force! Good on you for speaking your mind!
- Oceans of red roses to UVic librarian David Boudinot, who was featured in the Now-Leader last week for researching how plastic ‘nurdles’ ended up washing up on Vancouver Island. David is a great example of how anyone can make a big difference in the world. I will still take the time to pick up litter wherever and whenever I can.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who plant fruit and nut trees right against the property line fence. Where do you think the trees are going to grow? Give them space to grow on your property, not over the fence and into your neighbour’s yard.
- Rotten tomatoes to the young woman in Ocean Park who jogged up to the pedestrian crossing, hit the button to activate the lights and continued jogging across the street. You appear to be old enough to understand basic physics, yet our education system must have failed you miserably in that regard. Since your phone is permanently connected to your body, rather than taking embarrassing photos, try looking up “stopping distance” for a vehicle travelling well within the speed limit on the road. Buckets of rotten tomatoes (and hopefully pink slips) to the officials who designed the system with no delay – I guess they don’t understand physics either.
- Rotten tomatoes to drivers who freak out about the smallest things and a minor incident (like not letting someone in) becomes a major road rage scenario. Relax people.
