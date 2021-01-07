Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 26, 2020)

- Dozens of roses to London Drugs for collecting gifts for seniors this Christmas. We should shop at stores that help others.
- A basket full of roses to elementary school rooms that made Christmas cards and sent them to seniors. There was no return address so I can’t thank them personally.
- Tomatoes to people that are making a mockery of COVID-19 and not following the restrictions, not wearing face masks, not socially distancing and getting together with family members outside of their house during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. You know who you are. This is not a joke! All of you should be ashamed of yourselves. Tons of roses to people who are following the restrictions to keep us all safe.
- Load of rotten tomatoes to shoppers who leave their dirty gloves, mask and other dirty “junk” in shopping carts and on the streets. Garbage is everywhere! Educate yourself please. I am tired of the mess everywhere.
- Roses to the talented person who left beautifully painted, inspirational rocks beside a trail in one of Surrey’s parks! What a pleasant surprise to see them as we were out for a walk. It lifted our spirits and made our day. Thank you!
- Rotten tomatoes to those who set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Yes I understand that 2020 was a terrible year, but breaking the law to celebrate it makes no sense to me. What happened to banging on pots and pans?
- Roses and New Year’s wishes to the young gentleman who, a few weeks ago, kindly paid for my three tins of coffee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 152nd Street and Highway 10. I had forgotten my wallet in the car when I got to the cashier and when I returned all was paid for and kind gentleman had left. Yes, I will pay it forward as we all should. Thank you!
- Roses to a new year! Let’s all try to be more positive and optimistic after a crappy year for us all. Lots for us to be grateful for.
