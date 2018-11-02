Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 2, 2018)

- Rotten tomatoes to those homeowners who are compelled to put up Christmas lights right after Halloween. Please wait until after Remembrance Day out of consideration for those in your neighbourhood who have a connection to one of the wars fought during the past century. Being first out of the gate does not impress.
- Roses and a heart full of thanks to the gentleman shopping at Fresh Street in Fleetwood Saturday afternoon. He donated his full shopping cart of groceries to the Food Bank. You are awesome!
- A mountain of red roses to Basant Motors for being so generous and giving back to their community in the way of $27,000 to students for scholarships! Students nowadays face a “mountain-size” climb to attain post-secondary diplomas, degrees and certificates, and it is so giving and thoughtful to give back to your community. To all other successful local businesses – remember that even smaller scholarship donations help students in such an enormous way.
- Roses to the people who pick up our recycling, compost and garbage. You do a great service and we thank you. You make our City great. But rotten tomatoes to people who dump and toss items out – you have no respect for our city. I wish the bylaw officers would catch you and give you a hefty fine.
- Giant exploding rotten tomatoes to those who chose to ignore the fireworks ban in Surrey.
- Rotten tomatoes to bus drivers who don’t follow safety precautions. They keep allowing too many passengers on board until the bus is so insanely jam-packed and claustrophobic. A lot of them aren’t even turning on the indicators that say “sorry bus full.” Letting too many people go over the red stop line and crowding the front doors is a safety hazard that should not be tolerated. I’ve complained many times to TransLink Customer Relations about this ongoing issue and will continue to do so until these drivers start following safety measures.
