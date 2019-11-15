Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Nov. 15, 2019)

- It’s great that Vancouver banned fireworks but rotten tomatoes to them for allowing fireworks to continue during Diwali. There should be no exceptions. Vancouver city council should visit Surrey and see the horrors of Diwali and Halloween.
- Roses to Katherine (teacher) who escorted me to my car after I suffered from dizziness and almost fainted at the Cloverdale Memorial Service on Nov. 11.
- A bouquet of roses to the nice lady on the bike who stopped and helped direct me to my car after I became disoriented when leaving the Remembrance Day ceremony. Shortly thereafter she showed up to check on my progress. Thank you so much for your timely help.
- Rotten Tomatoes to city hall for blocking off 152nd Street on Saturday (Nov. 9) for yet another parade. 152nd Street is a very main thoroughfare (as is 128th Street) that gets blocked off every year for a party. These events belong in a park. Oh yes, all our parks are baseball diamonds that sit empty waiting for a softball game to break out. Blocking off our main streets for parties has to stop, Doug McCallum!
- Roses to the kind and pleasant staff at Value Village. It was my first time in the store and I was trying to find a costume. The young girl was so helpful and even helped me find accessories. Thank you for taking time for me. I’ve been in other stores where staff – who are probably paid much more – don’t want to stop chatting with other staff to help.
- Roses to Brenda Locke for trying her best to fight for the homeless. Your voice matters.
- Rotten tomatoes to a guy on my block for using his leaf blower to push all his leaves onto his neighbour’s yard (single mom). She’s got enough to worry about. Only a real jerk would do this!
