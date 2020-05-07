Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 7, 2020)

- Roses to Delta’s caring mayor for understanding the financial difficulties of their residents and lowering taxes at this time! Rotten tomatoes to Surrey’s uncaring Mayor for raising our taxes to get his police force.
- Rotten tomatoes to McCallum for spending taxpayers’ money on his dictatorial and petty quest to replace the RCMP. I’d like to know how much of our money he’s already spent, and how that has affected our first responders’ ability to respond to COVID-19.
- Rotten tomatoes to Doug McCallum. Now he’s removing the ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ signs. Soon there will be thousands proudly displayed on our properties. We won’t go away until you’re gone. The RCMP will stay – and so they should.
- A truck full of beautifully bloomed roses for the huggers who are patient with our virtual and air hugs.
- Rotten tomatoes to those who throw their used gloves/masks on the ground. Not only is it gross, but dogs sniff/lick them while out on a walk.
- Rotten tomatoes to those non-resident travellers in B.C. who think they need access to remote communities. Rotten tomatoes to those who actually believe that Haida Gwaii ought to pay for those unwanted travellers’ return trip back to Prince Rupert.
- Rotten tomatoes to the person who picked up my dropped debit card and tapped over $200. Money is tight and you have stolen my grocery money!
