Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 25, 2018)

- A huge bouquet of roses to Browns Social House Surrey Center at 97A and King George Boulevard for their service and the way they accommodated all the mothers who were in wheel chairs, walkers or with a baby buggy on Mother’s Day. Because the only entrance with a ramp is in the back, they had to assist many to get around. Lots of customers did not have reservations but they moved people around to make everyone happy.
- Rotten tomatoes to people in Surrey who ignore the “No Bike Riding” signs and the “No Smoking” signs posted at the entrances to Green Timbers Forest.
- Rotten tomatoes to public schools that relentlessly gouge students’ parents with fees.
- Rotten tomatoes to the people who are too lazy to secure their trash, allowing it to blow all over the neighbourhood expecting others to pick it up.
- Springtime roses to the great weather man in the sky for giving us these beautiful sunny days. Please keep them up.
- Rotten tomatoes to construction workers who leave paper coffee cups, fast food wrappers and other crap lying around on people’s property. Pick up after yourselves, you slobs.
- Roses to drivers who wave thanks when you let them in ahead of you. Stinky tomatoes to the self-entitled who don’t.
- Sour tomatoes to my neighbour who stares at me. Keep your grim face to yourself.
- Rotten tomatoes to a certain someone nearby who will have karma serve them at some point. The words and actions that come from you, being the age that you are, are mind blowing. No one can stand to be around you because of your behaviour and actions. Hopefully you won’t gamble everything away that your poor spouse works so hard for. Time to stop acting like a child and become a better person.
- A colourful bouquet of roses to Brenda Q. at Home Depot. Her expertise, knowledge and patience with my custom kitchen counters was much appreciated. Thank you.
