Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 24, 2019)

- Rotten tomatoes to the disappointing fireworks at Friday’s rodeo. It looked like someone just threw a whole pile of fire crackers up in the air – just a bunch of colours all together. There were so many colours you could not distinguish what you were looking at. Sure hope Canada Day has better fireworks than the rodeo.
- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for not requiring bathing caps be worn in public pools. My five-year-old grandson does not want to go swimming any more due to large amounts of hair on the decks and in the shower area! He actually asked if it was alive. Parents are hosing out the shower area themselves as staff are unable to keep up. Time to look at this issue and determine if we should follow Japan’s practice of having bathing caps mandatory.
- Rotten tomatoes to the woman in the white SUV in the City of Surrey’s underground parking. You yelled at me for not saying sorry as you pulled out. I’m not a rude person but I was barely holding it together that day, having recently lost a loved one as well as dealing with another crisis. Your rant didn’t help. What’s it like being so perfect?
- Beautiful roses to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. Glad he’s finally getting rid of the RCMP and extending the SkyTrain Expo line. It’s about time. And rotten tomatoes to people who badmouth him. Let the man do his job and leave him alone. At least he’s getting things done, unlike Linda Hepner and Dianne Watts who just talked a tough game, and smirked for the cameras.
- Roses to landlords who have proper window well covers on basement windows that can serve as escape routes. There has to be an escape option in a basement suite. Windows must open and grates should not be bolted to surface.
- Red roses to those responsible for the City of Surrey Request App. Once notified of a local concern, it is almost always promptly rectified. And it’s followed up with a short satisfaction survey. What an excellent idea!
