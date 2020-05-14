Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 14, 2020)

- A truckload of roses to London Drugs for supporting our local newspaper by continuing to print flyers and for supporting small businesses by giving shelf space. Rotten tomatoes to the big grocery store chain who quit printing flyers. Not everyone has access to computers.
- Sending a dozen roses to those who diligently follow the social distancing rules. You know that this is the most effective strategy to battle COVID-19. Then there those who flout the rules: Families going shopping, individuals refusing to give way for others to safely pass, congregating smokers in limited areas (just quit already), youth gathering on school properties to ‘hang out.’ It ain’t over, til it’s over – so we all must endure until then.
- Roses to the thoughtful smoker in Newton Pond Park who carries his own metal container so he can take his cigarette butts with him. Sir, you are impressive and you have the gratitude of the park volunteers!
- A bundle of roses to the kind stranger who reported my father, who has Alzheimer’s. I called in a missing persons per his description and they found your report. He ended up a three-minute drive away, having missed a crucial turn. Thank you so much to the constable for standing by.
- I would like to send a dozen roses to Dr. Bonny Henry for keeping her calmness through this awful ordeal. Her demeanour during this time has kept a lot of us calm. I know it has kept our family calm. I don’t like what is happening right now and I know I am not alone. As she says, we can get through it together – just follow a few instructions. Stay home, stay safe.
