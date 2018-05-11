Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (May 11, 2018)

CLICK HERE to send us your submissions.
- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for refusing to listen to the opponents of LRT. They keep talking about how it’s going to “transform” Surrey, yet don’t acknowledge its shortfalls.
- I’d like to give a rose to Diamond Sweets Restaurant. Thank you for your delicious samosas!
- Rotten tomatoes for the City of Surrey not looking after finding the peacocks a home. Seven years of poop, noise, no enjoyment of back yard…. What is taking so long? Oh, I forgot – this is a north Surrey problem. If this was a south Surrey problem it would have been dealt with six years ago.
- Rotten tomatoes to the neighbours in Sullivan who are upset about the peacocks losing their tree. Show your community that you like to help your neighbour and adopt a couple of peacocks – it will be very educational. And if you don’t have a tree, build a pen. Don’t be a NIMBY neighbour.
- A huge bouquet of roses (or perhaps a case of beer) to the construction worker who, at the SkyTrain station, put his cigarette out with his foot and then picked it up and put it in the garbage. Imagine, if everyone took this guy’s lead.
- Rotten tomatoes to you people who whine about yappy dogs in summertime. Don’t worry, the feeling is mutual. Did you ever ask me if I enjoy hearing your spoiled and misbehaved children scream in hysterics? Nope.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who keep complaining about the mayor. Just vote for somebody else and get it over with.
- Rotten tomatoes to City Hall for disrespecting us taxpayers. They forget who pays their wages. This transit fiasco should have gone to a vote.
- Rotten tomatoes to people who think they are God’s gift to everything and everybody. No matter what the subject, they are experts on it!
