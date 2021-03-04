Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 4, 2021)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent in by readers

• Roses to the COVID vaccine rollout. Let’s quit complaining and be grateful that a vaccine was discovered. We are better off than a lot of countries.

• Roses to fast food restaurants that collect coins for low-income Surrey schools with the breakfast/lunch program.

• Rotten tomatoes to the ignorant idiots who operated illegal night clubs in Whalley. Making them pay fines alone will not smarten them up. I have a much better idea. Throw these losers behind bars and keep them locked up until they show remorse.

• Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey. Its slogan, “The Future Lives Here” is false advertising. This city won’t have any future whatsoever as long as it’s being run by a mayor who has a very backwards way of thinking. Either stay relevant or go live in the past.

• Rotten tomatoes to the Surrey MLAs who have been invisible regarding residents’ concerns about the Surrey police force and its dramatically escalating costs for the taxpayers of Surrey. Disgusting.

• Tomatoes to Mayor Doug McCallum and his four Surrey Safe Surrey Coalition councillors – especially Laurie Guerra, the chair on the committee for the homeless – for not having any warming stations in Surrey. Please demonstrate some compassion for these poor souls.

• Tomatoes to the hypocrite who complained about the presence of the Roses/Rotten Tomatoes column in last week’s Now-Leader. Looks like you’re engaging in the very behaviour you claim to deplore! If you don’t like the column, here’s a thought: get off your high horse and don’t read it.

• The most fragrant roses to the people who paid for dinner for three of us at Boston Pizza Fleetwood on Feb. 27th. I had proposed to my girlfriend earlier that day and we went for dinner to celebrate. Your amazing act of kindness touched our hearts.

• Roses to City of Surrey for wanting to ban handguns in our city. No, gangs won’t turn them in, but the ban will help border officials, police and prosecutors in prosecuting.

