Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 25, 2021)

- Roses to the elderly man and his dog Abby who frequently cleans up with long pickup tongs all around the small duck pond and trails in Fraser Heights.
- Rotten tomatoes to city hall for allowing three-storey ‘mini-apartments’ to be built in residential areas. I live in Fleetwood and so many homes are being torn down and replaced with these monstrosities.
- Red roses to Surrey city Councillor Steven Pettigrew. It was a pleasure to speak with him. I think he has the best interest in his constituents. He is a very understanding person and definitely has my vote for the next election.
- A heaping pile of rotten tomatoes to the construction company building on the corner of 82nd Avenue and 154B Street for thinking it’s a good idea to begin clanging and hammering away at 6 a.m. every morning (including Saturdays) for the past two weeks. Our household hasn’t had a decent sleep since you decided to disregard all the hardworking families in the neighbourhood who just want to be able to stay in bed after a long week of work.
- I was under the impression that because Bear Creek is a salmon-bearing creek no road could go through 84th Avenue to 140th Street. I would like to send tomatoes to the mayor for once again trying to look useful at the expense of real issues. Stick to fixing 88th Avenue and King George.
- Red roses to the Surrey RCMP for all the hard work that they do. I think the police certainly need more support than criticism right now. Kudos for doing a fine job at keeping us safe. Well done!
- Rotten tomatoes to the new pizza place in Cloverdale that doesn’t give you a “no-tip” option when you are picking up your food from the location. Nice try.
