Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 23, 2018)

- May thorny roses grow in the gardens of all the people who complain that the police don’t do enough to stop crime, then saw nothing, heard nothing and know nothing when it comes to getting involved in their own community. You know who you are. You make me sad. Gorgeous roses to RCMP who respond to help us! You are amazing!
- Roses to the person who wrote about noisy neighbours in East Clayton. This is hilarious! I’m so glad I don’t live in that neighbourhood.
- An operation room full of roses to the health care professionals at the Jim Pattison day surgery department. Everyone I encountered was friendly, very personable and professional, especially Pam in recovery who hardly left my side when I exhibited some issues. A rosy shout out to our medical system. From gallbladder diagnosis to removal it took three months and was a smooth process. We don’t hear enough good news medical stories.
- Rotten tomatoes to Impark at King George SkyTrain! We went into town for a concert last weekend and decided to take SkyTrain. We were appalled at the absurd cost to park! It’s insane to charge $8 for three hours or $17 for 24 hours! How can the City of Surrey allow these insane rates? How can people afford to park on a daily basis and ride into town for work?
- Red roses to the person who paid for our Tim Hortons order at the Newton location drive thru on Friday, March 16. You made our day! Thank you so much for your generosity. We will surely pay it forward!
- To all you Surrey residents who are dumping garbage and furniture on the side of the road – may you have a truck load of rotten tomatoes dumped in your house to rot away. You are making Surrey one big garbage dump. Use your head, this is costing you money, as a taxpayer – and you wonder why your taxes go up. Take pride in your neighbourhood and stop throwing your garbage and furniture on the side of the road!
