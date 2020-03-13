Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (March 13, 2020)

- A bouquet of roses to the kind man named Steve who helped me after I fell flat out in the Safeway parking lot in Whalley. The fall broke my glasses, cut my cheekbone, sprained my hand and bruised my knees. Another passerby donated an unopened package of wipes to mop up my bloody face and a street person found some security personnel to assist. Their kindnesses trigger tears.
- A truckload of rotten tomatoes to the 70 per cent of voters who didn’t vote. Look at the mess we’re in with Comrade Mayor and his crew, with their new toy. Watch and feel our taxes go up, up and up. Any improvements you were hoping for, forget it. Would have been cheaper to up the manpower of the RCMP.
- Rotten tomatoes to a certain person who makes fun of people with disabilities and mental illness and then claims to stand for anti-bullying. Something is clearly wrong and you yourself sadly don’t realize and neither does your family. Please don’t judge or make fun of others because you have no idea what their life entails.
- Rotten tomatoes to our mayor and his remaining goons that sit on council supporting his decision to replace the RCMP with his own city police which will cost us taxpayers a small fortune for years to come. Tomatoes also to Premier John Horgan, Mike Farnworth and Wally Oppal. They are just puppets on strings, not the leaders they should be. Keep the RCMP in Surrey.
- Roses to my wonderful sons who always make me smile and laugh and roses to my dad in heaven. Miss you always and forever.
- Rotten tomatoes to the people in our complex who know the rules about visitor parking yet feel they are so entitled, they blatantly ignore them any chance they get. Rules are rules – for everyone!
- A rotten tomato to the writer who condoned the stealing of baby food and formula. There are social services available, such as the Tiny Bundles program at the Surrey Food Bank. Stealing quickly becomes a continuous bad habit, one that could eventually be punishable by losing the child.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter