Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (Mar. 15, 2019)

- Rotten tomatoes to scammers who call or send phony emails to trap unwary people in our region. Folks – do not fall for emails that say bill payments did not go through – they send letters by mail. Do not listen to phony phone calls asking for your computer info or telling you to send money to pick up your prize. Hang up!
- Roses to all the real heroes in our society – parents raising children with disabilities. You are doing God’s work, may you be mightily blessed.
- Rotten tomatoes to dog owners who pick up after their dog and throw the bag with the contents in the trees or in the bushes. It will sit or hang there for a long time! Not a pretty sight. Shame on you who do this. People who do that should not have a dog!
- Red roses to the lady who gave me some tissues when I was sneezing so badly. I don’t know your name but I just want to thank you for offering and being so kind. It is so good to know that kindness truly exists in the world. Thank you so much!
- Rotten tomatoes to people who spend their lives talking bad about others. You should take a look at your own life and make some changes. Vandalizing people’s property and spreading gossip is not nice so why do you do it? You shouldn’t be so nasty!
- Roses to the staff at Fountain Tire Fleetwood for being quick, kind and efficient when my dad came in with two low tires. He is visiting from out of town and is very happy with the folks working there. Thank you!
- A dozen red roses to all parents who wisely vaccinate their children. Thank you for making the best decision to protect their health.
