Roses and Rotten Tomatoes (June 22, 2018)

- Roses and ice cream to our grandson and his Predator teammates for playing hard all year. Thanks to coaches Kevin, Tony and Harry, manager Tammy and all the parents and grandparents for coming out to support our boys. See you next year!
- Roses to City of Vancouver for controlling the population of Canada Geese some years ago. The City of Surrey should ask wildlife officers in Vancouver what they did and are still doing. Soon we are going to be known as the City of Peacocks if the mayor and bylaws cannot solve this problem. I will be voting for a mayor who has common sense and spends our tax dollars wisely.
- Rotten tomatoes to the courier driver who backed into our travel trailer in our driveway, causing significant damage and drove off like it never happened. Roses to our wonderful neighbour who provided video evidence of the crime.
- Rotten tomatoes to BC Hydro. Everyone should check their hydro bills for June. There is a new charge on it called “Customer Crisis Fund Charge.” This will be approximately 25 cents a month for everyone. Why should everyone have to pay this as they may never have to use it?
- Rotten tomatoes to the people who use the public parking lot on 140th Avenue and 83rd Street to feed the birds. There are signs saying to not feed them but you continue to do so. If you want to feed them, do so in your own back yard. You have made the parking lot a garbage dump.
- Rotten tomatoes to the City of Surrey for wasting money on art installations. How about some sidewalks for Guildford residents? I’ve paid taxes on my street in Guildford for 25 years and still don’t have a sidewalk or proper street lighting, not to mention the ditches. So what do you say, Mayor Hepner? How about some sidewalks for Guildford?
Roses for Surrey Firefighter Terry Hunt on his retirement from the fire service. He spent his 28-year career giving back to the community and keeping us safe. You will be missed by the citizens. Thank you for your service.
